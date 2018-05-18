Mets superfan gets to pose for prom photos at Citi Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Callie Quinn is the ultimate Mets fan.

“Everyone on my dad’s side loves the Mets and my mom loves the Mets,” Callie explained.

Her mom, Ann Marie Varela told PIX11 News, “Her middle name is Shea after Shea stadium.”

Callie’s ultimate Mets dream came true Friday when she took her prom pictures at Citi Field.

The high school Senior reached out to the Mets on Twitter in January. The team said she could take her promo photos at the stadium if she received 500,000 retweets. She hit the 500,000 mark a few days later and the photo session was held Friday.

Players, including Noah Syndergaard, posed with Callie.