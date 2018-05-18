Man, 87, dies days after attack at Upper West Side bank

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The former college professor who was attacked and robbed inside an Upper West Side bank has died, police said.

Young Kun Kim, 87, was withdrawing money inside the Citibank on Broadway and W. 96th Street on Sunday when he was punched in the head, said cops.

The attack left Kim critically injured and on life support in the hospital until he was later pronounced dead Thursday, police said.

His alleged attacker, Matthew Lee, 50, was taken into custody Wednesday night and blamed the incident on “bad spirits or something.” He faces robbery and assault charges.