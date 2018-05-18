At least 32 hurt after buses collide outside Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Two New Jersey Transit buses collided outside the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan on Friday, injuring more than 30 people, fire officials said.

The crash happened outside the north tube on the tunnel's Manhattan side. At least 32 people were injured, FDNY said.

Of those who were hurt, 25 suffered minor injures and seven suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, FDNY said.

New Jersey Transit said Bus No. 165 rear-ended bus No. 193.

All passengers have been evacuated and emergency responders are on the scene tending to the injured.

The Lincoln Tunnel "remains operational" with delays, according to a tweet from the Port Authority.