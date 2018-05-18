17-year-old in custody in deadly Texas school shooting ID’d

Breaking update:

SANTA FE, Texas — Law enforcement official identifies person in custody in Texas school shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Original post:

At least one gunman opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing eight to 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Two suspects believed to be students were in custody.

Officials say possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement officials are in the process of rendering them safe, “If anything looks suspicious, don’t touch it. Please call 911,” officials said.

