Too hot for the MTA? Ads the transit agency won’t display

LOWER MANHATTAN -- Is it tasteful art promoting women's sexual health, or is it sexually offensive advertising?

That's the question at the center of a decision by the advertising company used by the MTA which decided not to allow ads by a women's sex toy company to be displayed on the subway or city buses. That company, called Unbound, is calling the move sexist, particularly since it came right after an erectile dysfunction ad campaign started running on MTA modes of transportation.

Now, though, Unbound is finding that the rejection is helping them in more ways than it's hurt them.

The ads feature no photographs of the company's products, which it calls women's sexual health aids. Each of the five ads are drawings, made by women artists with significant followings on Instagram, including Laura Callaghan @lauracallhanillustration, Loveis Wise @cosmicsomething, and Robin Eisenberg @robineisenberg.

Despite its highbrow approach to products involving a key part of human health, Unbound said that its ad campaign proposal was squarely rejected.

"The content was deemed sexually offensive," said Polly Rodriguez, the company's C.E.O. and co-founder. "Male sexuality is viewed through a lens of health, and with women and non-binary people [sexual aids are] viewed as a nice-to-have, and not a requisite need."

Public transportation has no shortage of ads that typically appeal to male sexuality, including a major new ad buy for an erectile dysfunction pill. Two days after that campaign was accepted, the campaign for Unbound was rejected.

The company's social media director said that the move has been something of a blessing in disguise.

"Not being able to host it on the MTA kind of gives us more of a guerilla-like ability to get [the message] out there," " said Emily Malinowski.

They launched #WTFMTA to question the MTA's decision. To be precise, however, it's not exactly the MTA's call. Its ads are handled by the Outfront Media Company. Ironically, its CEO is literally named Male. PIX11 News asked for an interview with Jeremy Male, but the company replied via email, "We are going to pass on this opportunity."

Unbound, however, sees this as an opportunity for them.

"We really want to press back on this," said content director and co-founder Sarah Jayne Kinney. "There's still something to be said about these policies, and still something to be said about the people who are setting them."