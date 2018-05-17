Thieves get away with $60,000 chain during gunpoint robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the two thieves who got away with a $60,000 chain during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan earlier this month.

On May 7, two unidentified males approached the male victim, 42, in front of 280 W. 155th St. in Harlem.

One of the men displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s property, police said.

The victim tried to run away, but the men caught up to him and began to punch and kick him before removing his jewelry worth about $60,000 and cell phone, police said.

Both men were last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).