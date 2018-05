Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Before her walk down the aisle, actress Meghan Markle had to go through royal etiquette bootcamp.

PIX11's Kala Rama and Marissa Torres went through a formal training process where they found their perfect fascinators at Ellen Christine Couture in the West Village.

They also learned about proper etiquette during tea time at the Plaza Hotel's Palm Court with Myka Meier from napkin use to holding tea and of course, how to sit like a duchess.