× Ramapo gymnastics coach allegedly sexually abused minors for nearly 20 years

RAMAPO, N.Y. — A 67-year-old gymnastics teacher was charged with alleged sexual abuse against multiple minors, police said on Thursday.

Joseph Lewin was arrested on Wednesday and charged with five counts of sexual conduct against a child and one count of sexual abuse.

Lewin, of Port Chester, is accused of abusing the victims from 2001 to 2014. Officials said all of the victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the incident.

The suspected offender previously taught at The Gym (also known as Joe’s Gym) located at 143 Rt. 59 in the Village of Hillburn and 7-11 Suffern Place. Both gyms are currently out of business.

The alleged offender, formerly known as Joseph Lewandoski, was released from Rockland County Jail on a $10,000 bail.

Officials encourage any other possible victims to contact Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.