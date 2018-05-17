Person of interest questioned in Brooklyn attempted kidnappings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police are talking to a person of interest in connection with at least three attempted kidnappings of boys in Brooklyn.

A man turned himself in to police Wednesday night for questioning, NYPD said. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

The questioning is connected to at least three incidents in which a man tried to kidnap children walking home from school in Brooklyn.

The first attack happened on May 4 against a 10-year-old boy who was with his younger brother. The children fought off the attacker and ran away.

The next incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on May 7 in Borough Park and involved the same boy from the first attack.

Police said the attempted kidnapper asked the 10-year-old if he wanted ice cream and when the child refused and began walking away, the attacker grabbed the boy by his backpack and wouldn't let go.

The child fought back and the man released him then ran away.

Two days later on May 9, a man fitting the same description of the attacker in the other two incidents targeted another 10-year-old.

The child was walking home from school when he was approached by the man at 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park, police said. The man grabbed the boy's arm but the child kicked his way out and the attacker ran away.

Police said the repeated would-be kidnapper is described as an Asian male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with white sleeves, a multi-colored shirt, dark-colored jeans and brown sandals.

Anyone with information in any of these attacks is urged to call NYPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).