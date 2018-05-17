NY man plotted to have witness in his rape case killed

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — An upstate New York man has admitted that he plotted to have a witness in his rape case killed.

The Post-Star says Kyle M. Shultz made the admission Wednesday in Saratoga County Court.

Shultz and another man raped a woman in May 2017 and stole her wallet during an attack in Hudson Falls. He pleaded guilty on April 27.

Shultz has now admitted that while he was jailed, he tried to have the witness killed for $10,000.

It turns out he was talking to an undercover police officer.

Shultz’s sentence for the rape and assault would have been 16 years. He’s now facing 33 to 43 years in prison.