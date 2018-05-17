× Newburgh residents might be stuck without power until Sunday

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Residents in Newburgh could be without power until Sunday after severe thunderstorms tore through the area earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction and claiming at least six lives in the tri-state area.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the city of Newburgh said, “To facilitate additional emergency planning, we are requesting and expecting further details from Central Hudson and Orange County regarding individual timelines for each specific zone of Newburgh’s electrical grid Central Hudson anticipates will be without electricity.”

At least six people have died across the tri-state area after Tuesday’s storm that pounded the area with heavy rain, golf ball-sized hail, strong winds and spurred multiple tornadoes. Among those killed was an 11-year-old girl in Orange County, which is roughly 70 miles away from New York City.

The storm brought down power lines across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. By Wednesday morning, more than 170,000 people were left without power, according to companies like Orange and Rockland Utilities, PSE&G and Con Edison.

