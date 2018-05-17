Neighborhood policing heads underground to bridge gap between cops, the public on NYC subways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Six million people depend on the New York City subway to get around every day.

They also depend on the NYPD to keep their ride safe.

While crime in our neighborhoods continues to dip to historically low levels, there is a new effort happening below ground.

The NYPD is now using its neighborhood policing strategy to ride that success in the subways in Transit District 30 in Brooklyn and Transit District 12 in the Bronx.

Fresh off their training last month, Neighborhood Coordination Officers Ana Martinez and Aaron Nieves are among the first dozen cops in Brooklyn to accept a new assignment — to bridge the gap between the police and the public.

When asked if its possible to meet every single commuter, Nieves said it isn’t likely, “but we reach out to a couple and it’s as simple as saying, ‘How are you, what’s going on?’”

On a recent morning commute, PIX11 witnessed the officers shaking hands and even giving hugs, pressing the flesh to break down barriers and earn the trust of the commuters they encounter day in and out.

“You need them. They’re the first people you run to. I’m happy to see them,” one commuter said.

The hope is that NCOs will help drive down crime on the subway to historic low levels like they’ve helped do in neighborhoods citywide.

Currently, overall crime in transit is down nearly 8 percent. Though recently, robberies have shot up to 12 percent year-to-date.

“We’ve had help and feedback from community identifying suspects,” Nieves explained.

For example, they’re already seeing more riders snapping pictures of lewd passengers and offering tips about others suspected of a crime.

“They make me feel more comfortable,” Curtis Smith, of Brooklyn, said.

Their outreach is so hands-on, the PIX11 Morning News recently featured officer Martinez after she helped deliver a baby on the floor of Transit District 30.

“It’s all about meeting people one-by-one, remembering a face,” Nieves said, “And leaving a good impression and that’s what were trying to do,” Martinez added.

The NYPD will continue training transit NCOs to expand their presence in all 12 of the city’s Transit Districts by 2019.