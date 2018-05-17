Man wanted for attempted rape of woman in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man who attempted to rape a 22-year-old woman in Harlem Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the vicinity of Lenox and St. Nicholas Avenues when a man approached her from behind and attempted to pull her pants down, police said.

A struggle ensued between the man and woman before the man fled west on 111th Street toward Adam Clayton Powell Blvd, said police.

The man was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, a black hooded shirt with “Champion” in the front, blue jeans and black sneakers. Surveillance video shows him walking into an apartment building.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).