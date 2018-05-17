Man arrested for Upper West Side bank assault that left elderly man brain dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE — Authorities have made an arrest in the violent attack at an Upper West Side bank that left an 87-year-old man in critical condition.

Matthew Lee, 50, was taken into custody Wednesday night for the allegedly assaulting and robbing Young Kun Kim.

Police say Lee approached Kim inside the Citibank on Broadway and West 96th Street on Sunday and punched him in the head before stealing money from the victim.

Kim, a former CUNY professor loved by those who knew him, was taken to the hospital where he remains brain dead, police sources said.

As he was questioned about why he attacked Kim, Lee told cameras he did not remember the incident.

Lee is charged with robbery and assault.