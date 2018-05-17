Long Island code enforcement officer accused of sexual misconduct while on duty

PATCHOGUE, L.I. — A Long Island enforcement officer was arrested Thursday for engaging in sexual contact with two women on two separate occasions while on duty.

Dennis Fajardo, 28, is accused of picking up a woman, 35, in a marked vehicle on Main Street in Patchogue while wearing a uniform on Apr. 16 and driving her around before engaging in unlawful sexual contact with her, police said.

On May 13, a woman, 24, reported that a man wearing a uniform picked her up in a marked Patchogue Village Code Enforcement vehicle on Main Street and drove her around before parking the vehicle and engaging in unlawful sexual contact with her, police said.

Following investigation, authorities arrested Fajardo and charged him with sexual misconduct and forcible touching.

Fajardo is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Central Islip.