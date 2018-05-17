School bus overturns in crash with dump truck in NJ

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A school bus has overturned in a crash with a dump truck in New Jersey.

The school bus and dump truck crashed on Interstate-80 near Exit 25, in Morris County’s Mount Olive Township, New Jersey State Police confirm.

Images of the scene tweeted on social media show the bus overturned, and the front is ripped off.

The school bus landed on its side on a center median, and is badly damaged. Numerous emergency vehicles and civilians are at the scene, apparently responding to injured victims.

Officials could not immediately confirm injuries.

I-80 is closed in both directions. Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 26, local police tweeted.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

I-80, west of Exit 25 – Rte. 206 (Mount Olive) closed in both directions due to vehicle accident. Use alternate routes, use caution. Expect delays. — NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) May 17, 2018