Doggie makeover: Special treatment for a rescue dog looking for her forever home

NEW YORK — Sometimes life can be a little ruff for dogs waiting to be adopted.

Selena the dog, who was rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri just weeks ago, received some special treatment to let her feel better and look better before finding her forever family.

PIX11 joined Selena and North Shore Animal League as she got a makeover at D-Pet Hotels in Chelsea, a full service dog spa.

Ted Moriates of the North Shore Animal League special treatment for dogs like Selena are a good thing as they are a reminder that "touch is nice."