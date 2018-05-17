City Comptroller talks marijuana legalization, mismanagement of public housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City's Comptroller Scott Stringer is the watchdog to our city’s money and says there needs to be an overhaul of the New York City Housing Authority.

“It’s actually worse than you think," Stringer said. "At the end of the day they need an infusion of money and strong management."

Stringer has launched nine audits of NYCHA, he says the most of any Comptroller.

The Comptroller has exposed dangerous playgrounds to close to 1,000 vacant apartment inside NYCHA right now.

Watch the Live Monica Makes It Happen Show here: