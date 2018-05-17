Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome second child

LOS ANGELES — Chrissy Teigen has given birth to baby number two!

Teigen, 32, tweeted “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” with baby bottles and smiley faces around 1:25 a.m. local time.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Teigen announced that she was expecting a second child with singer/songwriter, John Legend, 39, back in November on social media with the help of their 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

In the past few months, the model, known for her funny social media posts, shared the difficulties of her pregnancy, and also shared her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety after giving birth to Luna.

The couple has not released any further details on their newborn son.