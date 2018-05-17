73-year-old man assaulted inside a Brooklyn gas station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault of a 73-year-old man inside of a Brooklyn gas station, police said Thursday.

The man pushed a 73-year-old man to the ground after an argument, police said.

This happened just before 6:30 p.m., Monday, inside of an S & J Auto Service Center located on 65th Street in Dyker Heights.

The man fled the location in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black and white sneakers.

He is described as being about 35-years-old, around 6 feet tall, with short black hair, a black beard and a large build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).