Win a weekend getaway in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Mont-Tremblant, Quebec Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED AND OUTSIDE SWEEPSTAKES AREA SET FORTH BELOW. Sweepstakes begins on May 16, 2018 at 4:00 AM ET and ends on June 10, 2018 at 11:00 PM ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be 21 years of age or older and a legal resident NY, NJ or CT and live within the WPIX broadcast viewing area at the time of entry. Employees (and their immediate family members (defined as spouse, parents, siblings, children, grandparents, and grandchildren and their respective spouses) or household members (whether or not related)) of Sponsor, Tourisme Mont-Tremblant, and of their advertising companies, parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, promotion contractors and/or public relations companies, and any other entity that participated in the creation, operation or fulfillment of this Sweepstakes, are not eligible to participate. Entrants who have won any prize from WPIX within the 30 days immediately preceding May 16, 2018 are not eligible to win and will be disqualified. TO ENTER: Log onto pix11.com/getaway during the Sweepstakes Period and follow the Mont-Tremblant Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete and submit the official entry form. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means and mechanically reproduced entries will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Entries must be received by the close of the Sweepstakes Period.Limit one entry per person and per email address. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Entrants must use their own name and must have a valid email account at the time of entry. In case of dispute, entries will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. Sponsor will not verify receipt of entries. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. SELECTION OF WINNER: On or about June 12, 2018, one winner will be selected at random from among all eligible entries received, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will attempt to notify winner by email provided in the corresponding entry form. Winner must provide proof of legal name, address, zip code, telephone number and social security number to receive prize (for example, in the form of a valid government-issued driver’s license or identification card) in order to claim prize. If a selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, fails to provide proof of identity, fails to sign and return required documents by the deadline set by Sponsor, or fails to respond within 24-hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt, such entrant may be disqualified, in which case, Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from remaining eligible entries (at Sponsor’s sole discretion). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. PRIZE: One Grand Prize winner will receive a four-night stay for two in a 4-star Suite at a hotel in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. Prize also consists of dinner for two and $10 game credit at Casino de Mont-Tremblant, dinner for two at Patrick Bermand, dinner for two at Resto Pub Au Coin, dinner for two at restaurant sEb L’Artisan Culinaire, breakfast for two at Arome Café Bistro, Happy Hour (5-7p) with one drink at Bar le P’tit Caribou , 2 passes to Ziptrek Mont-Tremblant, $95 gift certificate to Centre Nautique, and Descend the Devil’s River activity with A I’abordage-Mont-Tremblant. Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $1,315 US ($1,663 CAD). Valid until September 21, 2018. Additional restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Transportation is included. CONDITIONS ON TRAVEL ELEMENTS:Actual value may vary depending on date of departure and other variables. If actual value is less than stated ARV, difference in prize value will not be awarded. Meals do not include alcoholic beverages. Winner and his/her guest must be 21 years of age or older at the time of travel, must travel on the same itinerary, and must possess all required travel documents. Trip must be booked at least 10 days prior to intended departure date. All elements of the trip must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Travel may be redeemed only on the dates and at times determined by Sponsor. Winner and his/her guest will be responsible for all meals, incidentals, telephone charges, ground transportation, and any other fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Grand Prize other than those specifically identified as part of the prize (above). Hotel accommodations are subject to availability, and certain blackout dates may apply. Winner may be required to present at least one valid major credit card in order to check into accommodations Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by resort or any other persons or entities providing any of the prize elements or services. Resort stay must be completed by no later than September 21, 2018. The winner and guest are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification) prior to travel. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor. Winner and guest are also responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option, and winner hereby acknowledges that Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance. Guest may be required to sign and return release prior to accompanying winner on prize trip. Lost, stolen or damaged airline tickets, travel vouchers or certificates will not be replaced or exchanged. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Sponsor and prize providers shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers or any other persons providing any prize-related services or accommodations. Additional prize award details and travel information to be provided to the prize winner at the time of notification. ADDITIONAL PRIZE CONDITIONS:Prize is non-transferable, non-negotiable, and not redeemable for cash. No prize substitutions will be made except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor, which may substitute a prize of greater or comparable value. If any prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. If the winner is not able to attend, or otherwise fails to use or redeem any element of the prize, winner shall forfeit the prize (or such prize element) and no additional or substitute prize or compensation will be provided. If winner elects to travel without a guest, no additional compensation will be awarded. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

Prize is awarded as-is, with no express or implied warranties or guarantees by Sponsor. Winner assumes all applicable tax liability for the prize and may be required to fill out and submit a completed W9 form (available at http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf) prior to receiving a prize. Winner receiving prize valued at $600 or more will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the value of such prize.