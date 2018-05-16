WATCH: Man breaks into Brooklyn apartment, steals bicycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man who broke into a Brooklyn building and stole a bicycle Sunday.

Around 4:41 a.m., the unknown individual unlawfully entered a Williamsburg apartment by forcing open a door, police said.

Surveillance video shows the man using a card to open the front door before he walks into the building and removes a bicycle valued at about $280, police said.

The man is then seen exiting the location back through the front door.

The man is described to be about 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and black sneakers.

