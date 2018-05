Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The CW`s "Arrow" has been picked up for a seventh season, and the star of the show, Stephen Amell sits down with Oji to talk about the show's fanbase and how thankful he is for having the show going strong.

Though he couldn't reveal much about the season finale, he also chatted about new workouts he's willing to try to stay fit as well as his wine business known to many as "Pink Wine for Dudes."

Catch the season finale of "Arrow" on PIX11 Thursday at 9 p.m. ET