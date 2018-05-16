Public Advocate Letitia James announces run for NY attorney general

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Public Advocate Letitia James formally announced her bid to be the next state attorney general on Wednesday.

Solicitor General Barbara Underwood became acting AG when Eric Schneiderman resigned last week, but has said she doesn't plan to seek election to office. James told supporters she would stand up against corruption in Albany and "the powers that be in Washington."

“New Yorkers deserve an attorney general who is unwavering in her fight to uphold and defend their most basic rights,” James said. “Throughout my entire career I have been fueled by this idea that the law is our most effective tool in our quest for justice and for progress.”

James, the first woman of color to hold citywide elected office in New York City, has served as the people’s advocate and as a watchdog for city government for the last several years. She’s sued the city more than 10 times in the role.

Before taking on the position of Public Advocate, she worked as a councilmember.

Schneiderman officially resigned May 8, a day after The New Yorker magazine reported allegations by four women that he physically and verbally abused them while dating. He has denied the allegations and is no longer running for a third term.