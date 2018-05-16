Over 170,000 without power after powerful storm hits tri-state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Hundreds of thousands of residents woke up with no power after a powerful storm hit the tri-state area Tuesday evening.

The storm brought damaging winds, hail, and tornados, resulting in at least four deaths caused by downed trees. The strong winds also brought down power lines and left over 170,000 customers without power.

Con Edison has reported about 3, 247 customers without power in New York City and Westchester County.

NYSEG has about 69,240 customers without power throughout New York while Orange and Rockland Utilities reports at about 2,211 customers in Rockland without power and 9,061 customers in Orange County.

New Jersey has over 60,000 households and families without power, with 8,290 customers reported by PSE&G New Jersey and 42,893 customers from JCP&L.

Central Hudson and Gas has reported over 65,000 customers without power, with about 20,862 customers affected in in Dutchess County, 4,698 customers in Putnam and 35,964 customers in Orange County.