National Weather Service reports 2 tornadoes in Putnam County, NY

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY — Two tornadoes tore through parts of New York during Tuesday’s storm, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday.

The two tornadoes hit in two Putnam County towns about 10 miles from each other. An EF2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph moved through a path of 100 yards in Kent. A slightly weaker tornado hit Patterson. The EF1 storm moved through a discontinuous path of 75 yards in Patterson with estimated peak winds of 100 mph.

National Weather Service meteorologists will release more information on the storms later Wednesday.

Both tornadoes hit Putnam County, which is currently in a State of Emergency.

At the height of the storm, over 200,000 utility customers were without power, mainly in the Mid-Hudson Region. Two people – including an 11-year-old girl – were killed during the storm.

The severe weather ripped trees and power lines from the ground. About 30,000 people were still without power in Putnam on Wednesday afternoon.