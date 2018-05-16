Metro-North commuters face delays, cancellations after storm; drivers warned of downed wires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The morning after a powerful fast-moving storm rolled through the tri-state area, wreaking havoc on the commute home, Metro-North service remained largely impacted Wednesday morning and drivers were warned to continue being wary of downed wires.

The late-afternoon Tuesday storm brought damaging wind, huge hail and pop-up tornadoes to the area. At least four people were killed, including an 11-year-old girl who police said died when a tree toppled onto the vehicle she was inside.

Travel was largely impacted, with commuters sharing photos of packed platforms, especially at Grand Central and Times Square.

Wednesday morning, the city and its transit systems had mostly rebounded from the storm, but Metro-North still had delays.

Wassaic Branch Line: Service is suspended due to downed trees.

Hudson Branch Line: Customers face delays.

Harlem Branch Line: Limited Service is anticipated between Southeast and North White Plains.

Some trains will be canceled and combined, the MTA warns. Customers should expect delays and crowded conditions, and listen for station announcements.

Numerous trains have faced cancellations or delays. Before heading out Wednesday, click here to check the latest conditions.

Damage also remains across the area, and people and drivers are warned to stay away from downed wires.

For the latest damage reports from the National Weather Service, click here.