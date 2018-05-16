PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Man stabbed multiple times in Queens, attacker sought

Posted 10:52 AM, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:09PM, May 16, 2018

MASPETH, Queens — Police are searching for the man accused of stabbing a man in Queens Sunday morning.

Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man in Queens May 6, 2018 (DCPI)

It occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the attacker approached a 25-year-old man at 47th Street and 48th Avenue and displayed a “cutting instrument,” police said.

The attacker then stabbed the victim four times before fleeing, said cops.

The victim went to the hospital with puncture wounds to his back.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).