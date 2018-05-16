Man stabbed multiple times in Queens, attacker sought

MASPETH, Queens — Police are searching for the man accused of stabbing a man in Queens Sunday morning.

It occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the attacker approached a 25-year-old man at 47th Street and 48th Avenue and displayed a “cutting instrument,” police said.

The attacker then stabbed the victim four times before fleeing, said cops.

The victim went to the hospital with puncture wounds to his back.

