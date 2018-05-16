Man sought in Central Harlem attempted rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman in Central Harlem, police said Wednesday.

The 22-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Lenox Avenue and St. Nicholas Avenue just before midnight on Friday, when a man approached her from behind and tried to pull the her pants down, police said.

The woman struggled with the man before he fled westbound on 111th Street towards Adam Clayton Boulevard, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

He is described as being in his thirties, around 5 feet 7 inches, medium complexion, and about 160 pounds.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the man last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, a black hooded shirt with "Champion" on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).