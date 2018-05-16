Man sought in attempted kidnapping of two children in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say tried to kidnap two children walking home from school in Brooklyn last week.

The first incident happened on May 7 around 3:05 p.m. As a 10-year-old boy was walking home from school, he was approached by a man at the corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 58th Street in Borough Park who asked if he wanted ice cream, police said.

When the boy refused and attempted to walk away, the man grabbed him by his bookbag and held him there, said authorities.

The boy attempted to bite the man, who then released the child and fled on foot, police said.

Two days later, another 10-year-old boy was walking home from school when he was approached by a man at the corner of 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park, said police.

The man, who fit the same description as the individual in the first incident, grabbed the child’s arm and prevented him from moving the location.

The child tried to kick the suspect, who released his hold on the child and fled on foot, according to police.

The man is described to be about 5 feet 9 inches with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with white sleeves, a multi-colored shirt and brown sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).