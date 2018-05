JAMAICA, Queens — Police are investigating a man’s death after he was found shot in Queens early Wednesday.

Police were called to the Baisley Park Houses around 2:21 a.m. along Guy R Brewer Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers found a 41-year-old man shot in the head on the second floor of the apartment building, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter has not been identified as investigation continues.