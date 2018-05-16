City Council grills NYCHA boss on health hazards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City Housing Authority General Manager Vito Mustaciuolo was inside a city council hearing Wednesday, in the hot seat again, as he was grilled about health hazards.

“I was horrified by inhumane conditions inside NYCHA,” Councilmember Rafael Salamanca from the Bronx said.

He was one of the councilmembers who spent hours asking Mustaciuolo and management questions on issues including mold and lead.

“Lead is toxic. I would not waste a moment fixing it,” Councilmember Daniel Dromm said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio already gave $200 million for new boilers and put $20 million in his preliminary budget for public housing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a stare of emergency and ordered a state monitor. Mayor Bill de Blasio has until June 2 to speak with the city council and tenant leaders to get one in place.