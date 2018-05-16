At least 4 killed after powerful storm hits tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least four people were killed in the powerful storm that hit the tri-state area Tuesday.

The storm brought damaging winds and hail to the tri-state area during the evening commutes, causing power outages and uprooted trees.

The storm is responsible for at least four deaths, including an 11-year-old girl in Newburgh.

The girl was killed when a tree toppled onto the vehicle she was in, said police.

She and her mother were unloading the car when the tree was knocked over by the wind.

Officials pulled the girl from the car and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her mother suffered minor injuries.

Another storm-related death was also reported in Newburgh.

Two people were also killed in Connecticut. According to authorities, a person died after a tree fell onto a car Brush Hill Road in New Fairfield.

In Danbury, another man was killed when a tree fell onto his truck.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Putnam for Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties. More than 170,000 customers are without power.