LINDENHURST, L.I. — Authorities have made an arrest in the Long Island nightclub shooting that killed a man and injured four others in March.

Hector Gonzalez, 27, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired shots outside the 105 Grados in Lindenhurst.

Police said the altercation started inside the nightclub Mar. 31 and proceeded outside when shots were fired.

Herminio Torres, 25, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Three men were also stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.