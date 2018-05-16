“Anastasia” celebrates a successful year on Broadway, announces a 30-city National Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—A missing princess, a reward for her return and early 20th century St. Petersburg and Paris as the backdrop for this exquiste show.

Over the past year, “Anastasia” has proved to audiences it is not just a show for little girls.

"I think Anastasia is known for a family show but really it’s a date night, it’s a mystery show , it’s a romance," the show's two stars gushed.

Actress Christy Altomare, who originated the role of Anya, says it’s been a thrilling ride so far.

"To see that it is done so well and we are still playing full houses every night," Altomare said.

Zach Adkins recently took over the role of “Dmitry.” He's the con man who tries to pass Anya off as the Princess Anastasia and then ultimately falls in love with her.

"I encourage people that have seen the original cast to come back because it is so exciting to see a new take on the character," Altomare said.

The show’s been so successful, producers announced the launch of a 30 city national tour.

For Altomare, who took a chance and walked away from a lead role in “Mamma Mia” almost five years ago, she is grateful for “Anastasia’s” success.

"It’s almost like Anya’s journey parallels my journey. In the face of adversity if you keep going with hope and love in your heart things work out," Altomare reflected.

She is a fan favorite, greeting them daily at the stage door.

Altomare is also known for going live on Instagram during Act Two.

"Shenanigans, shenanigans that’s the best word for it," Adkins added.

"Everyone comes in here and they hang out , and there are tons of snacks. We have the most amazing fans that will send us snacks from around the world," Altomare explained.

And her dressing room is filled with them, along with gifts, trinkets and candy.

"My favorite fan gift is this doll that was given to me and I nicknamed her creepy Anya," Altomare said.

And who could miss the stunning gowns she gets to wear.

So does this show have a happy ending?

You'll have to see it to find out.