80-year-old woman dead after storm knocked tree onto car in Ramapo

RAMAPO, N.Y. — A woman in Chestnut Ridge has died after a tree dropped onto her car while she was driving in Tuesday’s storm, police said.

Officials were notified of the accident in the Village of Chestnut Ridge just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old woman was driving alone in a 2018 Hyundai amidst the powerful storm when a tree fell on top of her vehicle. The woman was heading in the Southern direction on Red Schoolhouse Road near Garrett Court.

She was then transported to Nyack Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said the incident is being investigated by The Ramapo Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.