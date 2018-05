LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey say a crash involving a transit bus and a car has killed one person and injured four others.

NJ.com reports the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in Livingston. A New Jersey Transit spokesman says the bus was travelling from Livingston Mall to Newark Penn Station when it collided with a car.

Four passengers and a driver were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No further information was available.