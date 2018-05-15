Tornado reported in NY county

A trained storm spotter reported a tornado in Eldred, NY in Sullivan County on Tuesday.

The tornado was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of the Catskills and Hudson Valley. There’s also a tornado watch for the Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess counties until 8 p.m. The rest of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

Right now, forecasts show the main line of storms will cross through the city between 5 and 7 p.m., with showers lingering afterward.

While the risk of a tornado is less, we cannot rule one out. The main threat is damaging winds and some large hail. Torrential downpours and frequent lightning is to expected with these storms when they pass.

Winds could be around 70 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.