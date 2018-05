NEW YORK — Tom Wolfe, the innovative journalist and author who wrote such best-selling masterpieces as “Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff” has passed away.

Wolfe, 87, had been hospitalized with an infection according to his agent Lynn Nesbit, who confirmed his passing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.