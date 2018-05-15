Teen accused of stabbing New Rochelle High School student arrested in Alabama: Police

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy wanted in connection with a stabbing of a New Rochelle High School student in January has been arrested after a four-month search, police announced Tuesday.

The teen was captured at a relative’s home in Gadsden, Alabama, New Rochelle Police Capt. Robert Gazzola said.

He is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Alabama while awaiting extradition back to Westchester County, police said.

On Jan.18, a student, 16, sustained two puncture wounds after being stabbed at New Rochelle High School, marking the third time a teen from the campus was attacked in eight days, officials said at the time.

The teen was hospitalized, and is expected to survive, police said in January.

The 15-year-old suspected of attacking the student was seen on video leaving the building after the stabbing, causing the school to go on lockdown for several hours, police said.

The incident was the third stabbing of a New Rochelle High School student in as many as eight days, with one student fatally stabbed in another incident.

The series of instances sparked security concerns from the community.