Simple dietary changes to help you get through this allergy season

NEW YORK — This season has been rough for those who suffer from allergies, and the end is nowhere in sight.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, and in the past 12 months, 16 million adults and 5.5 million children have been diagnosed with hay fever — an allergy caused by pollen or dust that can cause itchy and watery eyes, and a runny nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Allergies are worse in the spring, but can continue through the summer — and the warm season is just getting started.

American Family Care Dr. Michael Tugetman is used to seeing those who suffer from allergies. The doctor offers blood tests that can tell people which pollen producing agents they are allergic to.

Regardless of if your allergies prompt you to seek medical attention, though, Tugetman said there are several things people can do at home to prevent symptoms.

The weather may be nice, but people with severe allergies should stay indoors, Tugetman said. They should also take medication that blocks histamines, and watch what they eat and drink.

Good foods to eat and drink include:

Fatty fishes, such as salmon and trout, that have omega 3 fatty acids. Those fatty acids act and as an anti-inflammatory and actually decrease the histamine response.

Pineapple, which contains vitamin B and an enzyme called bromalane that actually controls histamines.

Green tea, because it has a natural antihistamines.

Things to stay away from: