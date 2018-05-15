Severe thunderstorms bring threat of hail, flooding with possible tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Isolated tornardoes, flooding and damaging winds are possible Tuesday as a bout of severe weather is forecast to slam the tri-state during the afternoon and last through the evening commute.

The storm is expected to hit about 6 p.m. and will cover New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

Two models being tracked by the PIX11 Weather Center call for the storm to arrive about 6 p.m. but differ on when the weather will move out and what areas will be hit hardest.

One model predicts lightning, hail and heavy rain lasting through about 8 p.m., with the highest chance of a tornado forming in central New Jersey.

The other model calls for a more widespread area of severe weather, with the most powerful version of the storm covering the five boroughs, New Jersey, Connecticut and Long Island. That model anticipates the storm lasting through about 10 p.m.

Southern and coastal New Jersey will be under a flash flood watch starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers could continue overnight, even after the thunderstorms have moved away, the agency said. Up to an inch of precipitation is expected to fall in much of the area, with locally higher amounts possible.

Huge temperature swing

An approaching cold front will set in motion this sudden, unsettled shift from summery day to stormy night.

The mercury is expected to rise to nearly 90 degrees during the day Tuesday — about 10 to 15 degrees above normal — but when cold air moves in from the west, that’ll all change.

Expect the temperatures to get knocked down about 20 degrees in 4 hours.

There’s a high risk for heavy rain, hail, flooding, lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph throughout the tri-state. There’s a moderate risk for tornado, especially along the line of active thunderstorms.

Tornado safety

It’s out of the ordinary but not impossible for a tornado to form in New York City, Long Island or Connecticut. The last time a tornado formed in Manhattan was Aug. 31, 1995.

Tuesday’s storm could create the right conditions for isolated twisters to pop up.

If a tornado forms in your area, follow these instructions to protect yourself and your family: