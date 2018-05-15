Potentially armed man sought in string of citywide bank robberies: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for a possibly armed man in connection with a string of citywide robberies that have occurred since April, police said Tuesday.

The man is linked to six reported robberies that occurred at different bank locations throughout Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn, with the latest incident reported on Saturday, police said.

On April 23, the man allegedly robbed two banks within four hours, police said.

During all instances, the suspected robber would enter a Chase bank, pull a note from a dark-colored briefcase, approach the bank teller, and pass them a note demanding money, police said.

In two of the instances, the man was reported to have a gun, police said.

According to authorities, bank tellers complied to the demand and gave the unknown individual money in five of the six robberies.

In total, the man fled with more than $3,000 from two banks, and an undetermined total amount of cash from the other targeted institutions, police said.

He is described as being in his 40s or 50s, nearly 6 feet tall, and weighing between 160 to 170 pounds.

The man can be seen on surveillance video wearing a black jacket, gray pants and brown shoes, and carrying a black briefcase.

In many of the other instances, the man was described as wearing a gray kangol cap, a blue hooded sweater, a blue shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses. He carries a black briefcase, and in one case, a red Macy's bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).