Potbelly pig found roaming Bronx streets looking for new home

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A 2-year-old potbelly pig found roaming the streets of the Bronx Tuesday is looking for a new home.
A man spotted Kalamazoo and picked him up, an Animal Care Centers of New York spokeswoman said. Another man grabbed a crate and they managed to get Kalamazoo into the carrier.
Police picked Kalamazoo up and brought him to Animal Care Centers of NYC.
The center is looking for a farm with room for the 60-pound pig.
It’s not yet clear where Kalamazoo came from.
Adoption inquiries can be made at adopt@nycacc.org.