Potbelly pig found roaming Bronx streets looking for new home

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A 2-year-old potbelly pig found roaming the streets of the Bronx Tuesday is looking for a new home.

A man spotted Kalamazoo and picked him up, an Animal Care Centers of New York spokeswoman said. Another man grabbed a crate and they managed to get Kalamazoo into the carrier.

Police picked Kalamazoo up and brought him to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

The center is looking for a farm with room for the 60-pound pig.

It’s not yet clear where Kalamazoo came from.

Adoption inquiries can be made at adopt@nycacc.org.