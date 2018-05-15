NYPD offers $10k reward for information regarding Bushwick neighbors killed

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally shot a grandmother and the man who lived next door to her.

Ana Devalle, 62, was found dead with her hands bound inside the Bushwick Houses on Friday evening. She’d been shot in the head.

Police discovered her 54-year-old neighbor’s body on Sunday. Basil Gray suffered several gunshot wounds to the torso. Family members found his body after they went to check on him because they hadn’t heard from him since Thursday.

An NYPD spokesman said there’s a strong possibility Gray was shot around the same time as Devalle on Friday morning. Investigators, who found similar forensic evidence in the two neighboring apartment, say the two deaths are likely related. There was no forced entry in either case.

Both victims were shot by .38 caliber weapons.

“A homicide in that housing development is unusual,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday afternoon. “But to have two in a row, both by gunshots, on the same floor, we’re exploring the possibility at this time of a link.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).