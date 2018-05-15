Neighbor saves woman, 83, from cross-dressing Bronx burglar: Police

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — A man accused of burglarizing a woman’s Bronx home while dressed as a woman himself is behind bars Tuesday after police said a vigilant neighbor came to her aid.

The attempted burglar allegedly dressed as a woman and managed to gain access to the 83-year-old victim’s home at East 202 Street and Briggs Avenue Monday around 2:36 p.m., police said.

Once inside, the man allegedly displayed a knife and forced the woman into her bedroom.

He then went through the apartment, causing a commotion, police said.

A neighbor who lives below the woman heard the odd noises and went to check on her when police said he encountered the attempted burglar.

The two men got into a verbal and physical argument that spilled onto the street, police said.

When police arrived, they said the attempted burglar, only identified as a 38-year-old man, had a handgun, knife, narcotics, dress and wig in his possession. He is expected to face charges.

The neighbor, 35, is not likely to face charges for the incident, police said.