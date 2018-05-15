× McDonald’s looks to fill 5,000 new jobs in New Jersey, targeting college students

NEW JERSEY — McDonald’s is going on a Garden State hiring binge.

The fast-food giant is looking to add 5,000 people to its payroll by this summer, NJ.com reports.

Help is wanted at 265 McDonald’s restaurants across New Jersey. While anyone is encouraged to apply, the opportunities are geared toward college students.

The Archways to Opportunity program, which launched in 2015, is part of the company’s effort to help staffers further their education. The program provides eligible U.S. employees with the ability to obtain a high school diploma, master English skills or earn a college degree.

Employees who work a minimum of 15 hours a week for 90 days can seek tuition assistance of $2,500 per year. McDonald’s managers are also eligible for tuition reimbursement for up to $3,000 each year.

According to the program’s website, more than $21 million has been awarded to restaurant employees since the program began a few years ago.

Beginning this month, the company plans to triple funding for the program by investing $150 million over the next five years to give restaurant employees more money for college.

The company’s website also states that the Career Online High School and College Advisory Services have expanded to restaurant employees’ family members. For more information on the job openings, visit here.