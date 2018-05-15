Man killed in Danbury during severe storm

DANBURY, CT —A man was killed during Tuesday’s severe storm.

A man was sitting in his truck when a tree fell on it, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton told FOX61. The family called 911 to report the incident.

Rescuers had to take a boat to get to the victim, Boughton said. The house was inaccessible from downed trees.

Winds were moving at 70 mph in the area at the time, according to the National Weather Service.

A second man was seriously injured, FOX61 reported. He was hurt when a dugout at a baseball field collapsed at Henry Abbott Technical High School.

Trees were snapped and uprooted across the area.

Over 130,000 customers are without power across Connecticut.