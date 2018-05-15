Man exposes himself to 13-year-old inside a Bronx stairwell: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Authorities released surveillance video Tuesday of a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in a stairwell in the Bronx last month.

Police said during the April 20 incident, around 3:30 p.m., the man entered an apartment building on Davidson Avenue and encountered the 13-year-old girl in the stairwell area.

It was at this point, police said the man allegedly told the young girl to come closer to him, then exposed his genitals to her.

The victim moved away from the man, then left the building, police said.

The man also left the building shortly after the incident, fleeing the location by foot.

There were no injuries reported.

The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6-feet tall, with a scar on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a white shopping bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).