Man claiming to pick up grandson threatens to bring gun into L.I. elementary school: police

Long Island, N.Y. – A man who claimed he was picking up his grandson from elementary school threatened staffers with a gun, police said on Tuesday.

Kenneth Geller, 72, arrived at Oceanside School District Kindergarten Center on Monday a little after 5 p.m. to pick up his grandson, Suffolk County Police said.

After he was asked to provide identification, the man allegedly said he was not only going back to his car for I.D., but also a gun.

Police said once he returned to the front door of the elementary school, he repeatedly rang the doorbell before covering the security camera with his hand. School employees then called police.

Officials said after a thorough investigation, he was arrested and charged with falsely reporting incident third degree.

Geller is set to appear in court next week.